FLASH NEWS Suspected suicide bomber blows himself up outside Paramilitary unit’s camp in Dhaka Calcutta High Court orders CBI to probe Narada sting operation One killed and two injured after a suicide attack on a Frontier Constabulary Centre in Shabqadar near Charsadda: Pakistan Priest and Nuns accused of covering up the rape case involving Father Robin, surrender before police Fire broke out in a store in Dwarka’s Welcome hotel complex. MS Dhoni and Jharkhand team who were staying there evacuated safely OPS faction chooses Madhusoothanan as candidate for R.K. Nagar constituency VK Sasikala camp AIADMK MPs met the Election Commission & urged poll panel not to consider unnecessary petitions over party symbol Delhi HC dismisses a plea by JNU students against cap on number of students admitted to M Phil & Phd courses

Coimbatore


DVK member hacked to death in Ukkadam

Covai Post Network
March 17, 2017

An activist of Dravida Viduthalai Kazhakam (DVK) was found murdered, with multiple injuries in an open field in Ukkadam in the heart of the city, around midnight yesterday, even as one person surrendered before a Magistrate Court this evening.

According to police, a prominent DVK worker, an iron scrap merchant, Farooq (31) was found lying dead with deep cuts on the throat, leg and abdomen, reportedly attacked by a gang with lethal weapons.

The body was sent to postmortem to the government hospital here, where some activists of DVK and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi staged a picketing, as police refused to allow them to take body in a procession, they said.

Meanwhile, one Ansad, a resident of Podanur on the outskirts, surrendered before a Judicial Magistrate Court in the evening, in connection with the murder, said to be due to previous enmity, police said.

Farooq was reportedly asked to come to discuss about some business in the night in the secluded area, where Corporation waste is dumped. Some four men in two motorcycles and a three-wheeler reportedly arrived there and slayed Farooq with lethal weapons, they said.

Special teams have been formed to nab others involved in the murder.

The DVK president, Kolathur Mani visited the family members and consoled the aggrieved

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS