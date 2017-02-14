FLASH NEWS Section 144 imposed in Koovathur area in Kanchipuram district Edapadi Palanisamy to meet TN Governor in Raj Bhavan VK Sasikala sacks O. Panneerselvam from primary membership of AIADMK VK Sasikala appoints Edappadi Palaniswamy as the AIADMK legislature party leader VK Sasikala likely to propose late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepak as CM candidate Mylapore MLA R. Natraj joins Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s camp VK Sasikala holds emergency meeting of MLAs at Koovathur resort to elect a legislature party leader Heavy police deployment at Golden Bay Resort in Koovathur The Supreme Court on Tuesday sentenced Sasikala to four years’ jail term in the disproportionate assets case Supreme Court convicts V K Sasikala in disproportionate assets case

Coimbatore


Dy. Director of health services, 11 others injured during Jallikattu

Covai Post Network
February 14, 2017

At least 12 persons, including the Deputy Director of Health Services and 11 spectators, were injured during the Jallikattu event at Vallam town panchayat near here today.

M. Subramanian, Deputy Director of Health Services was admitted to a private hospital in Thanjavur and the two spectators – Santhanam (75), a resident of Kandithampattu village, and Ramesh (32), a resident of Vallam – were admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) while the rest were given first-aid and treated at the medical camp put up near the venue.

Earlier, District Collector A. Annadurai flagged off the Jallikattu event in the presence of Superintendent of Police J. Mahesh and Revenue Divisional Officer C. Suresh.

A total of 400 bulls and 400 bull-tamers participated in the event. All precautionary measures, including the mandatory medical test for the bulls and the participants, as laid down by the State Government were taken before the conduct of the traditional sport.

Normally, Jallikattu is held as part of the Pongal festivities in Tamil Nadu but could not be organised in the past three years in view of the ban on the sport.

Amidst continuing protests over the ban on Jallikattu across the State, the Tamil Nadu Assembly had on January 23 unanimously passed an amendment bill, clearing the path for conducting Jallikattu without any hindrance.

The government’s intervention came after a week-long protest largely by youths, including students, in the Marina Beach in Chennai, and elsewhere in the State.

