Coimbatore


DYFI seeks steps to check Swine Flu

Covai Post Network
February 27, 2017

With nine people declared affected by Swine Flu (H1N1) in the district, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists took out a demonstration to the Collectorate demanding immediate action from the district administration to check spread of the disease.

The activists came to the Collectorate on Monday covering their mouth.

They also took up the issue with District Collector T.N. Hariharan and sought special awareness drives in rural areas.

“The Administration should intensify its preventive measures through the Rural Medical Centres,” said a member.

