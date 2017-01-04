FLASH NEWS Odisha Cricket Association chief Ranjib Biswal quits after Supreme Court verdict. Debasis Samantray in charge of Ind-Eng ODI on Jan 19 Special CBI court sets January 17 as date for framing charges against the accused in Sheena Bora murder case, reports TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s wife registers a complaint in Bidhan Nagar (WB) against CBI alleging that she was not informed of his arrest 1.85 lakh polling stations to be in operation for Assembly Elections to the five states: CEC Nasim Zaidi Kerala suffered ₹1,000 crore tourism loss post note ban PM’s Dec 31 announcements to cost ₹3,500 crore to economy DMK leader MK Stalin elected as the party’s working president in the general council meeting PM Modi, Amit Shah should be arrested: Mamata Banerjee Oil companies to offer discount of ₹5 per LPG cylinder on booking and paying online

Coimbatore


Early morning liquor sales resume in Madukkarai

Covai Post Network
January 4, 2017

The illegal sale of liquor has once against started in Madukkarai. The early morning sale was witnessed near the TASMAC outlets.

According to sources, the morning sale, that begins at around 6 o’ clock, has started again after the ‘working time’ of TASMAC outlets was revised.

As police conducted frequent raids and arrested many people the sale was suspended for sometime. “But it has started now after a gap of six months,” said a resident.

An early morning brisk sale was witnessed near shop number 1763, close to the quarry office in Madukkarai.

“There is nobody to stop them. More than 50 people buy liquor in a small lane close to the shop,” said another resident.

Reacting to the issue, a senior TASMAC official said action would be taken against those who indulge in such activities.

