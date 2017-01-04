Early morning liquor sales resume in Madukkarai

The illegal sale of liquor has once against started in Madukkarai. The early morning sale was witnessed near the TASMAC outlets.

According to sources, the morning sale, that begins at around 6 o’ clock, has started again after the ‘working time’ of TASMAC outlets was revised.

As police conducted frequent raids and arrested many people the sale was suspended for sometime. “But it has started now after a gap of six months,” said a resident.

An early morning brisk sale was witnessed near shop number 1763, close to the quarry office in Madukkarai.

“There is nobody to stop them. More than 50 people buy liquor in a small lane close to the shop,” said another resident.

Reacting to the issue, a senior TASMAC official said action would be taken against those who indulge in such activities.