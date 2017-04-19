Earth Day: U.S. Consulate announces video contest

The U.S. Consulate, Chennai has announced a video contest – Care, Conserve, Capture – for residents of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, to commemorate Earth Day, High-quality video clips of 60 to 90 seconds duration, capturing inspirational and educational stories of environmental protection are invited.

The themes on which these videos can be made include renewable/alternate energy, environmental literacy, green initiatives, water and water bodies, and disaster management.

The entries can be sent to amcongenchennaicontest@gmail.com. The last date for entries is April 25, 2017 (before 5 p.m.)

The top three entries, which will be selected by an eminent jury comprising environmental leaders, and documentary filmmakers, will receive exciting prizes and the short films and a grand finale screening would be organised following the announcement.

Shortlisted videos will be compiled together and will be shared widely through Consulate’s social media and screened at a grand public event. For more details on rules and regulations of the contest, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/621647348031927/