Coimbatore


EC gives time to AIADMK factions to submit papers

Covai Post Network
April 21, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The Election Commission of India has given time till June 16 to the two factions of AIADMK to submit documents proving their claim.

The Commission extended the time following requests made by the warring factions of AIADMK to submit affidavits and documents.

The poll body restrained both the factions from using the two leaves symbol and the party name till the final order.

Prior to the by-election in the R.K. Nagar Assembly constituency the Election Commission froze the party name and the ‘two leaves’ symbol.

The AIADMK suffered a split after the death of former Chief Minister and party General Secretary J. Jayalalithaa.

While the Sasikala faction – AIADMK (Amma) – was allotted ‘hat’ symbol, the faction led by former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam – AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) was allotted ‘electric pole’ symbol for the R.K. Nagar by-poll.

The political developments in Tamil Nadu on 17 April 2017 have been reported in the wake of case having been registered against TTV Dinakaran , nephew of Sasikala of ruling party AIADMK , for his alleged role in bribery of Election Commission officials. Around the same time on 17 April 2017 , Congress leader Lovely has joined BJP. While these developments are sad , readers may like to know this Vedic astrology writer’s alerts for more care and appropriate strategy in article “ 2017 – an opportune year for India with major worrisome concerns in February-March and August-September” issued to Indian news media last year in October and November 2016. The alert had indicated that in February-March and around in 2017 , Tamil Nadu is likely to pass through major worrisome concerns involving politics , financial scams and water-food related critical issues. It was said : “ The months of February-March and around 2017 suggest some substantial concerns for the country. March and around looks to be in particular. Among others , Tamil Nadu , Delhi………..some political leaders may likely be unwell or may break-away or probably face some consequence of wrong-doing allegedly done in past”. It seems the prediction has been meaningful. [kushal kumar] - Apr 21, 2017
thandoraa

