EC gives time to AIADMK factions to submit papers

The Election Commission of India has given time till June 16 to the two factions of AIADMK to submit documents proving their claim.

The Commission extended the time following requests made by the warring factions of AIADMK to submit affidavits and documents.

The poll body restrained both the factions from using the two leaves symbol and the party name till the final order.

Prior to the by-election in the R.K. Nagar Assembly constituency the Election Commission froze the party name and the ‘two leaves’ symbol.

The AIADMK suffered a split after the death of former Chief Minister and party General Secretary J. Jayalalithaa.

While the Sasikala faction – AIADMK (Amma) – was allotted ‘hat’ symbol, the faction led by former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam – AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) was allotted ‘electric pole’ symbol for the R.K. Nagar by-poll.