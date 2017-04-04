EC seizes Rs 7L; 370 complaints from RK Nagar

Chennai: The Election Commission authorities have seized Rs 7 lakh unaccounted money from R K Nagar where the bye-election is to be held on April 12.

Chennai district election officer D Karthikeyan said the money was seized during vehicle checks at various points.

A total 370 complaints have been registered till date with regard to the violation of model code of conduct. He said CCTV cameras would be installed at all the 256 polling booths to record the proceedings on April 12.

Meanwhile, more than 900 CRPF men have been deployed in the constituency ahead of the elections. Deputy Commissioner S Jayakumar said the security personnel were stationed at vantage points, including checkposts, and would escort flying squads. “The security arrangements will continue till April 15,” he added.