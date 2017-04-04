FLASH NEWS Aircel-Maxis deal: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram says due process was followed, there was no wrongdoing In a major offensive against drug mafia in Punjab, the ED has provisionally attached assets worth Rs.61.61 crore of Jagjit Singh HC orders to waive loans of farmers received from cooperative banks ED attaches properties of former Chief Secretary of Chattisgarh Give us EVM for 72 hrs, will show how to rig it: Kejriwal Donald Trump pledges ‘full support’ to Putin over Russia metro attack reports Chennai High Court warns EC of ‘contempt of court’ if local body polls are not conducted before May 14th

Coimbatore


EC seizes Rs 7L; 370 complaints from RK Nagar

Covai Post Network
April 4, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Chennai: The Election Commission authorities have seized Rs 7 lakh unaccounted money from R K Nagar where the bye-election is to be held on April 12.

Chennai district election officer D Karthikeyan said the money was seized during vehicle checks at various points.

A total 370 complaints have been registered till date with regard to the violation of model code of conduct. He said CCTV cameras would be installed at all the 256 polling booths to record the proceedings on April 12.

Meanwhile, more than 900 CRPF men have been deployed in the constituency ahead of the elections. Deputy Commissioner S Jayakumar said the security personnel were stationed at vantage points, including checkposts, and would escort flying squads. “The security arrangements will continue till April 15,” he added.

