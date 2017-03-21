EC to pronounce decision on AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ symbol on Wednesday

Chennai: The Election Commission of India is expected to deliver on Wednesday its decision on ‘Two Leaves’, the symbol of the ruling AIADMK.

In addition, the Commission is also likely to announce its stand on the appointment of V K Sasikala as the General Secretary of the party.

One team from Sasikala faction and the other of the former Chief Minister, O Panneerselvam- will be present before the EC on Wednesday when the decision is to be made.

Though both teams sound hopeful of getting the ‘Two Leaves’, there is also a possibility of the symbol being withheld by the Election Commission (like how it happened after the death of party founder and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, when there was a split in the AIADMK under Jayalalithaa and Janaki factions).

If this happens, then the teams led by Sasikala and Panneerselvam will have to contest using alternate symbols .

Speaking to reporters today, AIADMK Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran said, ‘we will surely get Two Leave because 95 per cent of AIADMK members and office-bearers are with us.’

“Party rules won’t allow Sasikala to continue as AIADMK supremo. We will get the symbol also. We are hopeful of getting a favourable verdict from the Election Commission, as majority of AIADMK members are with us,’ former Minister K Pandiarajan of the OPS faction said.

Last week, Panneerselvam met Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi to stake claim of the party symbol for the RK Nagar by-election.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Panneerselvam said ‘Amma had always been against family rule and Sasikala has gome against Amma by nominating her nephew, Dinakaran.’

A day after OPS’ meeting with CEC, Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai, who is a senior member in the Sasikala camp, asserted that there was no split in the party.

He requested the Election Commission ‘not to entertain’ the dissenting cadres, who have staked claim to AIADMK symbol and sought fresh election to the General Secretary’s post.

He met the Election Commission along with a delegation of AIADMK leaders. “In a democratic system, people are free to raise various issues but not all of them can be considered”, he said