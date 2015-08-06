Ecofest at farm varsity on Sep. 16

The students of Energy and Environmental Engineering at Agricultural Engineering College and Research institute, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) will organise the 9th National level symposium ECOFEST’ 2015,’Envisioning Feasibility’ on September 16, being observed as World Ozone Day.

The symposium is aimed at attracting students from various disciplines to provide a stage to enrich their knowledge, employ their skills and innovative ideas along with brain storming towards addressing the current energy and environmental issues.

The main focus of Ecofest will be oral presentation of research papers, poster and model presentation, green debate, code war, designing, problematic quiz, pixelate (photography contest) and Ideal Idea, to trigger the environmental genius among the young budding engineers.

As a run up to the event, many events are being conducted for school students and general public which mainly focus on creating awareness towards the current environmental issues and energy conservation practices.

The month long festivity, from August 16 to September 16, includes events and measures taken by students to show their potential in preserving mother earth. An Eco club will be inaugurated at TNAU along with Solid Waste management optimization and installation of a digitalized map at the campus.

The first Agri Marathon (Green marathon will be held in association with the Coimbatore District Athletics Association and Kovai Athletic Club) on August 23, with the theme to create awareness on energy conservation and environmental sustainability in the city. This will be done with the participation of school and college students and general public.

An event on August 30 will focus on creating energy efficient lighting systems and environmental awareness by distributing energy efficient bulbs and cloth bags to public in and around the campus.The last event will be on September 6, for junior scientists / engineers (school students), consisting of competitions titled GREEN BRAINS’15 with the slogan “We the World: We the Children”.

This include junk art competition, drawing and painting contest, model presentation and Junior Engineer quiz competition, which will serve as a platform to exhibit and establish the organizational skills of green engineers.