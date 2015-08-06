FLASH NEWS Punjab Poll2017: Polling paused in some booths in Punjab as EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) stop working Punjab has recorded 12% voter turnout till 10:30 am SM Krishna, who recently resigned from Congress, will join BJP shortly: BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa Goa Election 2017: 11 lakh+ people to choose among 251 candidates for 40 seats in Goa Polls Over 1 lakh visas revoked since Trump’s immigration ban

Coimbatore


Ecofest at farm varsity on Sep. 16

by Covai Post Network
August 6, 2015

The students of Energy and Environmental Engineering at Agricultural Engineering College and Research institute, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) will organise the 9th National level symposium ECOFEST’ 2015,’Envisioning Feasibility’ on September 16, being observed as World Ozone Day.

The symposium is aimed at attracting students from various disciplines to provide a stage to enrich their knowledge, employ their skills and innovative ideas along with brain storming towards addressing the current energy and environmental issues.

The main focus of Ecofest will be oral presentation of research papers, poster and model presentation, green debate, code war, designing, problematic quiz, pixelate (photography contest) and Ideal Idea, to trigger the environmental genius among the young budding engineers.

As a run up to the event, many events are being conducted for school students and general public which mainly focus on creating awareness towards the current environmental issues and energy conservation practices.

The month long festivity, from August 16 to September 16, includes events and measures taken by students to show their potential in preserving mother earth. An Eco club will be inaugurated at TNAU along with Solid Waste management optimization and installation of a digitalized map at the campus.

The first Agri Marathon (Green marathon will be held in association with the Coimbatore District Athletics Association and Kovai Athletic Club) on August 23, with the theme to create awareness on energy conservation and environmental sustainability in the city. This will be done with the participation of school and college students and general public.

An event on August 30 will focus on creating energy efficient lighting systems and environmental awareness by distributing energy efficient bulbs and cloth bags to public in and around the campus.The last event will be on September 6, for junior scientists / engineers (school students), consisting of competitions titled GREEN BRAINS’15 with the slogan “We the World: We the Children”.

This include junk art competition, drawing and painting contest, model presentation and Junior Engineer quiz competition, which will serve as a platform to exhibit and establish the organizational skills of green engineers.

