Edapadi Palanisamy seeks appointment with Governor

The newly-elected AIADMK legislature party leader, Edapadi K. Palanisamy, on Tuesday sought an appointment with the Tamil Nadu Governor, Ch. Vidayasagar Rao.

In a letter to the Governor, the AIADMK leader said: “I may be given an appointment to submit the list of AIADMK MLAs who are supporting me as the Leader of the AIADMK Legislature Party along with our 10 party leaders and I may be invited to form the Cabinet.”

Palanisamy is the Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports in Tamil Nadu.

According to him the meeting of the AIADMK party legislators was held at the Golden Bay Resort, Koovathur near Chennai on Tuesday at around 10.45 a.m.

Annexing the resolution electing him as the leader, Palanisamy said: “This resolution is in supersession of the earlier resolution dated 05.02.2017.”

On February 5, 2017 the party legislators had elected General Secretary V.K.Sasikala as AIADMK’s leader of the legislature party.

Palanisamy’s election comes after the Supreme Court upheld the conviction of Sasikala and two of her relatives in the disproportionate assets case.

However, political circles question the legality of the meeting at the resort as the meeting was not properly convened with due notice to all the AIADMK legislators.