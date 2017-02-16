Edappadi Palaniswami, 30 others to take oath today

​Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister designate Edappadi K. Palaniswami will head a 31-member Cabinet.

According to a press release from the Raj Bhavan, the swearing in of the new ministers will be held at 4.30 p.m.

Palaniswami will look after Public, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Forest Service, General Administration, District Revenue Officers, Police and Home,Finance Planning, Legislative Assembly Elections and Passports , Personnel and Administrative Reforms Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Training), Public Works, Irrigation including Minor Irrigation, Programme Works, Highways and Minor Ports.

Palaniswami has retained the crucial finance portfolio with himself. He also retained the portfolios of Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports that he had held in the earlier O. Panneerselvam ministry.

Senior party leader C. Sreenivasan will get Forest ministry while K.A. Sengottaiyan will get School Education and Sports and Youth Welfare.

P. Thangamani will be the Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise.