Coimbatore


Education fair on Feb 28: 22 varsities from UK, New Zealand to participate

Covai Post Network
February 22, 2017
Image credit : File photo

Twenty-two universities from the United Kingdom and New Zealand would participate in an education fair to be held in the city on February 28.

Organised by IDP Education India, a placement service provider, the fair would see varsities – 15 from the U.K. including Coventry University, Birmingham University and Middlesex University and seven from New Zealand including University of Canterbury and University of Otago – participating.

According to a press release from the organisers, representatives from these universities would be available to the students to clear their doubts and explain about various courses offered by the universities.

The fair, that began in India on February 12, would also be held in Delhi, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Vijayawada.

