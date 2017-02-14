Eerie silence prevails in Mannargudi, cadre burst crackers in delta region

Thanjavur: A section of AIADMK cadre and MGR fans burst crackers and distributed sweets to the public in several areas in the delta region welcoming the court verdict, while an eerie silence prevails in Mannargudi town, the second hometown of VK Sasikala and her coterie.

Soon after the verdict in the DA case was pronounced convicting Sasikala, Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran, a group of MGR fans gathered and burst crackers in front of the Anna statue located near the railway junction in the city. They also thanked the judges for delivering a fair verdict.

“Today is the second independence day for Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK cadre and party leaders, at least hereafter, should follow MGR’s ideology and strengthen the party,” said A Neelamani, an AIADMK activist.

Led by the party’s Swamimalai Town Deputy Secretary Sabir Ali and former Town Panchayat Vice-President Kalyanakumar, a group of party workers in Swamimalai burst crackers and distributed sweets to the public welcoming the court verdict.

The usually crowded party office in the city today wore a deserted look as none of the local party functionaries visited it following the court verdict.

Similarly, a group of cadre in Kumbakonam and Thiruvidaimarudur areas in Thanjavur district and Muthupettai in Tiruvarur district also burst crackers and distributed sweets to the public welcoming the court verdict.

However, an eerie silence prevailed in Mannargudi, the second hometown of Sasikala and her coterie as none of the party functionaries had the courage to openly celebrate the verdict though they are inwardly happy and even welcomed the court verdict in private talks.