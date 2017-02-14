FLASH NEWS Section 144 imposed in Koovathur area in Kanchipuram district Edapadi Palanisamy to meet TN Governor in Raj Bhavan VK Sasikala sacks O. Panneerselvam from primary membership of AIADMK VK Sasikala appoints Edappadi Palaniswamy as the AIADMK legislature party leader VK Sasikala likely to propose late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepak as CM candidate Mylapore MLA R. Natraj joins Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s camp VK Sasikala holds emergency meeting of MLAs at Koovathur resort to elect a legislature party leader Heavy police deployment at Golden Bay Resort in Koovathur The Supreme Court on Tuesday sentenced Sasikala to four years’ jail term in the disproportionate assets case Supreme Court convicts V K Sasikala in disproportionate assets case

Eerie silence prevails in Mannargudi, cadre burst crackers in delta region

Covai Post Network
February 14, 2017

Thanjavur: A section of AIADMK cadre and MGR fans burst crackers and distributed sweets to the public in several areas in the delta region welcoming the court verdict, while an eerie silence prevails in Mannargudi town, the second hometown of VK Sasikala and her coterie.

Soon after the verdict in the DA case was pronounced convicting Sasikala, Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran, a group of MGR fans gathered and burst crackers in front of the Anna statue located near the railway junction in the city. They also thanked the judges for delivering a fair verdict.

“Today is the second independence day for Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK cadre and party leaders, at least hereafter, should follow MGR’s ideology and strengthen the party,” said A Neelamani, an AIADMK activist.

Led by the party’s Swamimalai Town Deputy Secretary Sabir Ali and former Town Panchayat Vice-President Kalyanakumar, a group of party workers in Swamimalai burst crackers and distributed sweets to the public welcoming the court verdict.

The usually crowded party office in the city today wore a deserted look as none of the local party functionaries visited it following the court verdict.

Similarly, a group of cadre in Kumbakonam and Thiruvidaimarudur areas in Thanjavur district and Muthupettai in Tiruvarur district also burst crackers and distributed sweets to the public welcoming the court verdict.

However, an eerie silence prevailed in Mannargudi, the second hometown of Sasikala and her coterie as none of the party functionaries had the courage to openly celebrate the verdict though they are inwardly happy and even welcomed the court verdict in private talks.

