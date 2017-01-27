FLASH NEWS Miscreants give bomb threat to Coimbatore airport Local body elections to be held before end of April: TN Election Commission Federer and Nadal to square off in Australian Open finals 2017 25% of Padma awardees in sports have been cricketers Supreme Court to hear all Jallikattu matters on January 31 Rahul Gandhi announces Captain Amarinder Singh as Congress’s chief ministerial candidate in Punjab Tesco unveils £3.7-bn merger deal with wholesaler Booker: reports Russian tourist jumps to death from multi-storey building at Thiruvananthapuram airport, reports Demonetisation, coupled with GST, will ensure more revenues to Centre and states, expand size of formal economy: Arun Jaitley Sania Mirza reaches Australian Open mixed doubles final

Coimbatore


Efforts to be taken to compensate crop loss

Covai Post Network
January 27, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

With Central team already taking stock of the drought situation in Coimbatore district, efforts will be taken to provide adequate compensation to the farmers who have faced loss due to the failure of monsoons .

This assurance was given by the District Collector, T N Hariharan at the periodic farmers grievances meeting held here today.

As against the average rainfall of 623.1 mm, the district received only 306.22 mm rains up to December last, while the area of cultivation was 70.492 hectares.

The grains area stood at 26,041 hectares. Maize 20,879 hectares, oil seeds in an area of 4,177 hectares, while Chilli, Tomato, Onion and Brinjal were cultivated in an area of 11,135 hectares, he said.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS