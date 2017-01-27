Efforts to be taken to compensate crop loss

With Central team already taking stock of the drought situation in Coimbatore district, efforts will be taken to provide adequate compensation to the farmers who have faced loss due to the failure of monsoons .

This assurance was given by the District Collector, T N Hariharan at the periodic farmers grievances meeting held here today.

As against the average rainfall of 623.1 mm, the district received only 306.22 mm rains up to December last, while the area of cultivation was 70.492 hectares.

The grains area stood at 26,041 hectares. Maize 20,879 hectares, oil seeds in an area of 4,177 hectares, while Chilli, Tomato, Onion and Brinjal were cultivated in an area of 11,135 hectares, he said.