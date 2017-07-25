EFI plans clean-up drives to restore contaminated water bodies

Environmentalist Foundation of India’s Coimbatore Chapter has planned to conduct a series of clean-up drives to restore the contaminated water bodies in the city. It has appealed for volunteers’ participation in the drive.

Talking to The Covai Post, EFI co-ordinator C. Vajiravelu said the foundation (that functions in eight cities in the country) had recently restored a pond and a lake at Karasangal area in Chennai. “The foundation’s aim is to restore lost habitats and water bodies in the country. We started cleaning the lake and pond in Chennai in June last year. By November we cleaned the lake and removed 5-6 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste. We are still maintaining the lake. We regularly visit the area and plant saplings around the water bodies,” he said.

“The ecosystem of the water body has improved and the ground water level has also been recharged,” Vajiravelu added.

The Foundation has so far restored 23 water bodies in Tamil Nadu.