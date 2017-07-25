25 Jul 2017, Edition - 742, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Ram Nath Kovind takes oath as the 14th President of India
  • Residential building collapses in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar. More than 8 people feared trapped
  • Delhi: A child died Gandhinagar area after hot tea fell on her
  • Sensex up by 69.47 points, currently at 32,315.34; Nifty up by 19.50 points, currently at 9,985.90
  • Scientist and academician Padma Vibhushan Professor Yash Pal, 90, passes away at his residence
  • 442 Naxals killed and 6072 arrested in last three years: MHA report
Coimbatore

EFI plans clean-up drives to restore contaminated water bodies

Covai Post Network
July 25, 2017

Environmentalist Foundation of India’s Coimbatore Chapter has planned to conduct a series of clean-up drives to restore the contaminated water bodies in the city. It has appealed for volunteers’ participation in the drive.

Talking to The Covai Post, EFI co-ordinator C. Vajiravelu said the foundation (that functions in eight cities in the country) had recently restored a pond and a lake at Karasangal area in Chennai. “The foundation’s aim is to restore lost habitats and water bodies in the country. We started cleaning the lake and pond in Chennai in June last year. By November we cleaned the lake and removed 5-6 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste. We are still maintaining the lake. We regularly visit the area and plant saplings around the water bodies,” he said.

“The ecosystem of the water body has improved and the ground water level has also been recharged,” Vajiravelu added.
The Foundation has so far restored 23 water bodies in Tamil Nadu.

