Eight-year old rescued from abductor

An eight-year old boy, who was kidnapped from Negamam in this district, was rescued within 36 hours from a village in Madurai district and the abductor arrested.

According to police, Manoj, a 3rd standard student, had gone for a hair cut on Wednesday last but did not return home, following which his father, Selvam, a coir manufacturing unit worker, lodged a complaint at Negamam police station.

Investigation revealed that one Balamurugan, a colleague of Selvam’s, was missing at the same time.

Suspecting his involvement, police called him over phone; Balamurugan admitted that he had kidnapped the boy and demanded Rs. 40,000 for his release and threatened dire consequences if the police attempted to chase him. He also told the police that Selvam should bring the money alone and changed the spot every alternate hour, so that police could not trace his location.

However, tracing the last call, police managed to locate him at Usilampatti in Madurai district, and went and arrested him from his sister’s house last night and rescued Manoj.

Balamurugan is said to have told the police that the kidnapping was an act of revenge on Selvam, who had abused him for wearing chappals in front of him. Further investigations are on, they said.