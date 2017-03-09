FLASH NEWS Neduvasal protest withdrawn temporarily Mumbai Police seizes demonitised currency worth 96.55 Lakh from Antop hill and 1.6 crores from Haji Ali Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso to retire in summer Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests two more suspects in connection with Lucknow terror operation: ADG UP police Sensex rebounds 27.19 pts to end at 28,929.13; Nifty gains 2.70 pts to 8,927 21-year-old man killed, 3 others injured in fire at a building in north Delhi’s Burari All necessary steps will be taken to ensure Indians feel safe in US: HM Rajnath Singh A senior BJP leader in Kerala sustained multiple injuries after being attacked by a gang of goons Robert Vadra slams Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for constantly targeting him Civilian dies after clashes between villagers & security forces erupt in Awantipora,even as encounter rages on,reports

Coimbatore


Elaborate arrangements for Mahamaham festival

Covai Post Network
March 9, 2017

The district administration made all necessary precautionary arrangements for the devotees to take a dip in Mahamaham tank in Kumbakonam on the occasion of the Masi Maham Theerthavari festival on March 11.

Most of the devotees are expected to take a dip in the tank on Theerthavari day. All the rivers of India are believed to meet at the tank on this day and a holy dip here is considered equal to the combined dips in all holy rivers of India.

District Collector A. Annadurai today inspected the tank and supervised the arrangements being made there.

Devotees should enter the tank from eastern bund and after taking a dip they should exit through the western bund.

Around 600 police personnel would be deployed to regulate the crowd and ensure the safety and security of the devotees. At least 25 surveillance cameras have been installed around the tank in a bid to prevent any crime incidents taking place, Annadurai said.

Pradeep Kumar, Sub-Collector , Kumbakonam, Gajendran, Joint Commissioner, HR&CE, Gnanasekaran, Assistant Commissioner, HR&CE, Umamaheswari, Commissioner of Kumbakonam Municipality, Dr. Uma, Municipal Health Officer and officials of various departments were present.

