Coimbatore


Elections are based on money, muscle power: Irom Sharmila

Covai Post Network
March 14, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative image

Civil rights activist Irom Sharmila today alleged that elections were based on money and muscle power.

Replying to a specific question on her debut in Manipur elections, Sharmila, who got only 90 votes contesting against Chief Minister Ibobi Singh, said “nothing much constructive and transparent system in the political arena”.

The activist arrived in Coimbatore this morning en route to Attapadi in Kerala where she would spend a month at a meditation centre.

“Election is based on money and muscle power,” she said, adding that the people of Manipur would soon realise this.

Sharmila said that she wanted to take a break after the hectic poll schedule and decided to stay at Attapadi.

