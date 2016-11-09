Electricity cuts at Kalapatti, Irugur

Power supply will be suspended in the areas under KV substation Kalapatti on November 10 and KV substation Irugur on November 11 from 9 am to 2 pm by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) here.

Under Kalapatti KV substation, villages like Vilankurichi, Vellanaipatti, Maheswari Nagar, Veeriyampalayam, Cheran ma Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Sitra, Kaikolapalayam, Valliam palayam, Balaji Nagar, KR Palayam, Thanneerpanthal, Lakshmi Nagar, Murugan Nagar, Peelamedu Industrial Estate and Sharp Nagar will face power suspension.

Similarly, under Irugur KV Substation, villages like Ondipudur, Odderpalayam, SIHS Colony, Pallapalayam (One Region), Kannampalayam (One Region), Chinniampalayam, Venkitapuram, Thottipalayam and Goldwins will have power suspension.

According to a release from TANGEDCO, the power is being suspended to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials who carry out the works have been requested to finish the replacement works within the stipulated time so as to not cause discomfort to the public.