31 May 2017, Edition - 687, Wednesday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Grenade attack on police party in Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir); 4 cops injured
  • Defence sources said the 24 militants are “child recruits” from PoK and parts of Pakistan
  • Karnataka IT Minister has informed All India IT Employees Association he will meet them ‘soon’ to discuss issues
  • India and Spain signed seven agreements, including on cyber security and technical cooperation in civil aviation
  • Smoking cigarettes during pregnancy is likely to cause damage to foetal organs, especially to the liver
  • Speaker did not allow Kapil Mishra to show posters and speak anything: Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP
  • I will reveal everything against Kejriwal, everything will be exposed. I will speak at Constitution Club at 5 pm
  • 4 to 5 AAP MLAs attacked me in the assembly: Kapil Mishra
  • Kapil Mishra thrown out of Delhi assembly
  • Congress has failed to retain its own loyalists, let alone getting fresh faces on board
Coimbatore

Electricity cuts at Kalapatti, Irugur

Covai Post Network
November 9, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Power supply will be suspended in the areas under KV substation Kalapatti on November 10 and KV substation Irugur on November 11 from 9 am to 2 pm by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) here.

Under Kalapatti KV substation, villages like Vilankurichi, Vellanaipatti, Maheswari Nagar, Veeriyampalayam, Cheran ma Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Sitra, Kaikolapalayam, Valliam palayam, Balaji Nagar, KR Palayam, Thanneerpanthal, Lakshmi Nagar, Murugan Nagar, Peelamedu Industrial Estate and Sharp Nagar will face power suspension.

Similarly, under Irugur KV Substation, villages like Ondipudur, Odderpalayam, SIHS Colony, Pallapalayam (One Region), Kannampalayam (One Region), Chinniampalayam, Venkitapuram, Thottipalayam and Goldwins will have power suspension.

According to a release from TANGEDCO, the power is being suspended to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials who carry out the works have been requested to finish the replacement works within the stipulated time so as to not cause discomfort to the public.

ALSO READ

Comments 4
I'm truly enjoying the design and layout of your website. It's a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme? Outstanding work! http://wallinside.com/post-56195877-an-authority-on-the-subject-of-cheap-taxi-service.html [Lizabeth] - May 08, 2017
Wonderful website. A lot of helpful info here. I am sending it to several friends ans also sharing in delicious. And naturally, thank you on your sweat! http://terracapwiki.novamation.com/index.php?title=Determine-If-Best-Anti-Wrinkle-Cream-Is-In-Fact-A-Thing-You-Will-Really-Like-To-Know-More-Details-On-d [Lucien] - May 11, 2017
I like the things you dudes are now up to. Such great effort and exposure! Continue the great effort friends, I have incorporated you on my own download kik site. http://mouritzenbirk47.isblog.net/what-is-kik-an-intro-to-the-free-texting-app-3270957 [download kik messenger] - May 29, 2017
You are so cool! I don't believe I have read through something like this before. So nice to find someone with a few original thoughts on this subject. Seriously.. many thanks for starting this up. This web site is something that is required on the web, someone with some originality! www.sx.com [Doyle Appolonia] - May 31, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Counselling, not apps, can help to check crimes
May 05, 2017

This morning when I switched on the TV on hearing a fire broke out in Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, this news of Union Human Resources Development Minister….

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga and anger management – I
May 05, 2017

Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

5 Helpful Back Exercises for Men to Get Rid of the Pain
May 05, 2017

In a fast paced world as ours, one hardly has any time for personal needs, leave alone time for another person. Owing to this very lifestyle, we are naturally more susceptible to health issues than….

Read More