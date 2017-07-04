Electricity cuts in Kallimadai

Power supply will be suspended in the areas under KV substation Kallimadai on July 7 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Areas such as Kamaraj road , Barathi Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Jothi Nagar , Ramanuja Nagar, N.K. Palayam , Krishnapuram , Singanallur, G.V.Residency, Uppilipalayam, Balan Nagar, Sarkarai Chettiar Nagar, N.G.R Nagar, Hope college to Civil Aero, Varatharajapuram, Nandanagar, Housing Unit, Ondipudur(one region), Masakkalipalayam and Medical college road will face suspension

According to a release from TANGEDCO, power is being suspended to carry out routine monthly maintenance works.

Officials have been requested to finish the replacement works within the stipulated time so as to not cause discomfort to the public.