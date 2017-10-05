Electricity cuts in Somayampalayam

Power supply will be suspended in the areas under KV substation Somayampalayam on October 6 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Areas such as Yamuna Nagar, Kalappanaickenpalayam, GCT Nagar, KTN Palayam, Marutham Nagar, Navavoor Pirivu, Bharahiyar University, Somayampalayam, Vasantham Nagar, IOB Colony, Maruthamalai, Agarwal Road, Kanuvai, KNG Pudur, Thadagam Road will face suspension

According to a release from TANGEDCO, power is being suspended to carry out routine monthly maintenance works.

Officials have been requested to finish the replacement works within the stipulated time so as to not cause discomfort to the public.