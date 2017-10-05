05 Oct 2017, Edition - 814, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

Electricity cuts in Somayampalayam

Covai Post Network
October 5, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Power supply will be suspended in the areas under KV substation Somayampalayam on October 6 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Areas such as Yamuna Nagar, Kalappanaickenpalayam, GCT Nagar, KTN Palayam, Marutham Nagar, Navavoor Pirivu, Bharahiyar University, Somayampalayam, Vasantham Nagar, IOB Colony, Maruthamalai, Agarwal Road, Kanuvai, KNG Pudur, Thadagam Road will face suspension

According to a release from TANGEDCO, power is being suspended to carry out routine monthly maintenance works.

Officials have been requested to finish the replacement works within the stipulated time so as to not cause discomfort to the public.

