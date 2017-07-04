Electricity cuts in Sulur

Power supply will be suspended in the areas under KV substation Sulur on July 5 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Areas such as Sulur, B.S.Nagar, T.M.Nagar, Kannampalayam, Ranganathapuram, Kangeyampalayam, M.G.Pudur, and Ravuthur will face suspension

According to a release from TANGEDCO, power is being suspended to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials have been requested to finish the replacement works within the stipulated time so as to not cause discomfort to the public.