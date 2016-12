An elephant, which had been standing in a pond in Muttathuvayal for around 24 hours, was driven back to the jungles this evening.

According to police,the villagers had complained to the Forest Department that the elephant, 20-years in appearance, has been standing in the pond behind a bush since Monday, creating panic among the residents.

Officials, along with anti-poaching watchers, rushed to the spot and burst crackers to drive away the pachyderm to the jungles.