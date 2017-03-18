FLASH NEWS Man shot dead at Paris Orly airport after taking soldier’s gun: official 29L debit cards subjected to malware attack in 2016: Govt AIIMS emergency closed for 1st time as nurses go on strike India’s first full flight simulator to be set up in Delhi Chandigarh names highways as district roads over liquor ban We should forget about 2020 Olympic Games: Abhinav Bindra Rajnath Singh thanks Akshay for ₹1 crore donation to martyrs India signs deal with Russia for Sukhoi-30 jets’ maintenance Should not be intolerance in educational institutes: President Pranab Mukherjee Sniffer dog shot dead by police at New Zealand airport

Coimbatore


ELephant found dead, reportedly attacked by another elephant

Covai Post Network
March 18, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Carcass of a male elephant, 15 years in appearance, was found today in a private estate in Valparai in the district.

The workers of the estate, growing cardamom, complained of bad smell emanating from the area, based on which forest officials rushed to the estate.

Some portion of the elephant were found eaten by an unkown carnivore, forest department sources said.

Forest veterinarian, N S Manoharan carried out autopsy on the elephant.

The forest officials suspect that the pachyderm met the end after a fight with another elephant, since it has injuries and also foot prints in the area, suggesting signs of fight.

