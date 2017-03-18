ELephant found dead, reportedly attacked by another elephant

Carcass of a male elephant, 15 years in appearance, was found today in a private estate in Valparai in the district.

The workers of the estate, growing cardamom, complained of bad smell emanating from the area, based on which forest officials rushed to the estate.

Some portion of the elephant were found eaten by an unkown carnivore, forest department sources said.

Forest veterinarian, N S Manoharan carried out autopsy on the elephant.

The forest officials suspect that the pachyderm met the end after a fight with another elephant, since it has injuries and also foot prints in the area, suggesting signs of fight.