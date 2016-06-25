Elephant found dead

An elephant was found dead in a tribal hamlet coming under the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range in the district today.

On information from the tribals, forest department officials rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

Investigations later revealed that the pachyderm had entered the Tamil Nadu forest area by crossing the Bhavani river from Kerala only yesterday. It was also learnt that the elephant was injured after a fight with another bull elephant and was under treatment in Palakkad.

Senior veterinarians from Tamil Nadu and Kerala would conduct post mortem.

Meanwhile, body of a 47-year-old man was recovered last night from a reserve forest area in Boluvampatty range on the outskirts.

Identified as Raman, a tribal from Sarkarporathi village, he was trampled to death by a lone tusker that was moving around in that area, sources added.