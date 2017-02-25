FLASH NEWS Those who have looted the country won’t go unpunished. Rights of common citizens would be protected: PM in Manipur Trump signs executive order to slash federal regulations De Villiers fastest to 9000 ODI runs, beats Ganguly’s record PM Modi indeed working like a donkey: Digvijaya Singh HIV vaccine suppresses virus in five patients BMC polls: Shiv Sena’s tally rises to 87 as 3 join party Nitish Kumar and I have grown old: Lalu Prasad Yadav Scientists use light to convert carbon dioxide into fuel Shelter dogs to replace ball boys at Brazil Open 2017 UK tracking 257 possible Saudi war crimes in Yemen

Coimbatore


Elephant rescued from slush dies

Covai Post Network
February 25, 2017

A 25-year-old female elephant, which was stuck in slush and rescued a couple of days ago, died today in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) camp in Nilgiris district.

The elephant, which was roaming in search of water, was found stuck in the slush on February 23 in Kargudi Range. Alerted by villagers, forest officials rushed to the spot and managed to rescue it. It was later taken to the camp for treatment.

However, the elephant died this afternoon without responding to treatment.

This is the fifth elephant dying in the MTR area in the last one week. Three elephants were found dead, due to starvation, while another for want of water.

