Elephant rescued from slush dies

A 25-year-old female elephant, which was stuck in slush and rescued a couple of days ago, died today in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) camp in Nilgiris district.

The elephant, which was roaming in search of water, was found stuck in the slush on February 23 in Kargudi Range. Alerted by villagers, forest officials rushed to the spot and managed to rescue it. It was later taken to the camp for treatment.

However, the elephant died this afternoon without responding to treatment.

This is the fifth elephant dying in the MTR area in the last one week. Three elephants were found dead, due to starvation, while another for want of water.