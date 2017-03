A 55-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Pudupathy village on Tamil Nadu-Kerala Border this evening.

According to police, Shanti was returning home after grazing goats, when a wild elephant strayed from the jungles of Kerala and attacked her with its trunk and legs.

Hearing her screams, villagers chased the elephant away and rushed Shanti to the Government Hospital here where she died on admission.