Elephant tramples middle aged daily wage earner to death

A middle aged man was trampled to death near his house in Mankarai on the outskirts in the early hours of today.

Muthu, a daily wage earner, had come out to answer nature’s call near his house, when an elephant standing there attacked him, resulting in his death, police said.

The family members who came in search of Muthu, found his body and informed both forest department officials and police and took the

body for postmortem to the Government hospital here, they said.

Meanwhile, forest department officials are taking efforts to drive a rogue elephant to the jungle, as it was found moving around the foothills near Mettupalayam, some 40 kms from here.

The department suspect that the elephant, which was released in the forests of Athikadavu area a week ago, has returned in search of water.