Emami Aerocity to be launched on Sunday

Emami Group would launch Emami Aerocity at Kalapatti here on Sunday.

According to the Group’s Developer, R.K. Agarwal, the 62-acre project would comprise 929 DTCP approved plots. The gated community would have a gym, reserved car park areas, public utilities such as hospital, ATM, departmental stores etc.

“Aerocity features premium amenities that reflect the brand’s commitment to customer delight that the Emami brand of products and services offer across user segments in the country and abroad,” he said.

The project would be inaugurated by Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, Director, Emami Limited.

According to Somasundaram of the Groups, the plots are priced between Rs. 7.2 lakhs and 7.4 lakhs for a cent.