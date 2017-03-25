FLASH NEWS Tamil superstar Rajinikanth cancels his proposed visit to Sri Lanka after facing backlash Donald Trump’s attempt to repeal Obamacare collapses Govt makes Aadhaar card mandatory for all mobile numbers Election Commission halts appointment of 16 Vice Chairpersons of PSUs in Jammu & Kashmir after a complaint by the opposition NC Virat Kohli ruled out of fourth Test against Australia, Ajinkya Rahane to lead the side

Coimbatore


Emami Aerocity to be launched on Sunday

Covai Post Network
March 25, 2017

Emami Group would launch Emami Aerocity at Kalapatti here on Sunday.

According to the Group’s Developer, R.K. Agarwal, the 62-acre project would comprise 929 DTCP approved plots. The gated community would have a gym, reserved car park areas, public utilities such as hospital, ATM, departmental stores etc.

“Aerocity features premium amenities that reflect the brand’s commitment to customer delight that the Emami brand of products and services offer across user segments in the country and abroad,” he said.

The project would be inaugurated by Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, Director, Emami Limited.

According to Somasundaram of the Groups, the plots are priced between Rs. 7.2 lakhs and 7.4 lakhs for a cent.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS