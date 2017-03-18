Emerald Linga worth Rs 25 cr seized, five taken into custody

A Marakatha Linga (Emerald linga), with an estimated value of Rs.25 crore was seized near Salem, some 160 Kms from here and five persons including a woman, were taken into custody.

Based on information, Idol Wing Police Team, led by its IG, Pon Manickavel, kept a vigil in Tharamangalam in disguise and intercepted a luxury car this afternoon, police said.

On search they found the Linga, weighing seven kgs inside the car, reportedly smuggled for selling and five persons in the vehicle were taken into custody.

However, their identify was not revealed.