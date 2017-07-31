31 Jul 2017, Edition - 748, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • 6 people dead in road accident in Karnal, Haryana
  • RSS workers killing: Kerala CM P Vijayan holds discussion with BJP state leaders
  • Congress issues whip in Rajya Sabha. All MPs need to be present today
  • Puthiya Tamizhagam party files a case against Kamal Haasan’s Big Boss show. Calls it casteist
  • Govt Sources: Modi government to launch crackdown against the corrupt official
  • Traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway temporarily suspended due to multiple landslides at Mehar, Seeri and Panthyal
  • Deadline to file income tax returns will not be extended beyond July 31: Senior I-T department official
Coimbatore

Employee kills powerloom owner, wife over payment delay

Covai Post Network
July 31, 2017

An employee of a power loom unit was arrested today for killing his 65-year old owner and his 58-year old wife in their house in Vaikalpalayam on the city outskrits, a couple of days ago.

The bodies of Kumarasamy and his wife Sundarambal were found lying in their house, with bleeding injuries on their heads.

The bodies were noticed by a neighbour, who grew suspicious when he saw Kumarasamy lying on a cot on the verandah in the same position the previous morning, police said.

He went inside and saw Sundarambal lying dead near the door and immediately informed the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the Government Hospital last evening.

During investigation, police learnt that an empoloyee was absconding and investigation revealed that Kumarasamy had a quarrel with one of the staff, Perumal of Erode district, over payment on Friday evening.

A special team rushed to Lakkapuram village in Erode and nabbed Perumal, who joined the unit only five days ago. He is said to have admitted committing the crime after a dispute over payment, police said.

Delay in settling the payment enraged Perumal who hit the owner with an iron rod lying nearby and also Sundaramnbal who came out of house hearing the screams.

