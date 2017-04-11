FLASH NEWS US spy agency authorised to spy on BJP: WikiLeaks Hijacked Indian ship rescued, pirates flee with 9 hostages Management banned within 200 metres of exam centres in UP British Vogue hires a male Editor-in-Chief for 1st time ever Fox to investigate sexual harassment claim against TV anchor EC postpones Anantnag Lok Sabha by-poll in J&K to May 25 Noise pollution exceeds permissible limit in 7 Indian cities 2 killed in shooting at California elementary school SC rejects PIL to declare Indus Treaty as unconstitutional China offers concessions to avert trade war with US: Reports

Coimbatore


Encroachment on splay areas: Notice to be issued soon to violators

Covai Post Network
April 11, 2017

In what could be a violation of the Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act 1920, many builders have encroached the splay areas that are supposed to be a common area in various parts of the city.

The areas that are meant to give clear view to the people approaching road junctions, have been used by the builders to put up sign boards and create artificial landscapes in most areas blocking the view of the vehicle users, resulting in accidents..

As per rules, buildings located at the intersection of two or more streets/roads are required to be rounded off or splayed off. The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Act, 1981 and GO No 130 dated 14.06.2010, Development Control Regulations also state the same.

However, the corners have been taken over by sign boards or other constructions. “These spots have been encroached upon during construction,” said S. Kanagasundaram, Convener of the Licensed Building Surveyor’s Association.

Most of the houses do not have such splay areas resulting in blind corners posing danger to road users, he added.

“Such encroachments are common in residential areas where children play on the streets. Plants, name boards and vehicles add to the problem,” said another consumer activist.

When contacted, planning authorities said they have taken note of violators in residential areas “We are collecting details n the issue and will soon be issuing notice,” said an official.

