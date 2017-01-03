FLASH NEWS PM Modi, Amit Shah should be arrested: Mamata Banerjee Oil companies to offer discount of ₹5 per LPG cylinder on booking and paying online Paytm says gets RBI nod to formally launch payments bank Housing finance major HDFC and state-run Bank of India cut benchmark lending rates by up to 0.90 percentage point. MoS Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale bats for Dalits, says want quota for Dalits in cricket team Air Space violation by Pak: Pak UAV came around 400m inside Indian Air Space in Uri Sector at LoC on Jan1,reports Nanjil Sampath leaves AIADMK Teesta Setalvad chargesheeted by CBI in FCRA violation case, reports ₹8 lakh fake notes in 2000 denomination seized in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Four arrested TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay arrested by CBI in Rose valley scam case.

Coimbatore


Encroachments from Puliakulam stretch removed

Covai Post Network
January 3, 2017

Today the encroachments from the Puliakulam stretch assessed by school students were removed after an inspection by the Corporation Commissioner K Vijayakarthikeyan.

Yesterday the Commissioner inspected the Puliakulam Road along with the entire CCMC team. This inspection was a result of the issues highlighted by the Puliakulam Corporation High School students who won the Bala Janaagraha competition conducted last month.

The Commissioner directly interacted with the Corporation School girls regarding the civic requirements and took a decision on the spot to fulfil basic civic amenities.

Latha Sundaram, Managing Trustee of Aram Foundation said, “After the inspection drive yesterday, proposals on decisions such as where all speed breakers, sign boards and zebra crossings have to be made will be forwarded to the Transport Department.”

Further she said, “The students were really happy to interact with the Corporation Commissioner. This overall concept has not only made students more confident but has made them responsible citizens as well.”

