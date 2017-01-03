Encroachments from Puliakulam stretch removed

Today the encroachments from the Puliakulam stretch assessed by school students were removed after an inspection by the Corporation Commissioner K Vijayakarthikeyan.

Yesterday the Commissioner inspected the Puliakulam Road along with the entire CCMC team. This inspection was a result of the issues highlighted by the Puliakulam Corporation High School students who won the Bala Janaagraha competition conducted last month.

The Commissioner directly interacted with the Corporation School girls regarding the civic requirements and took a decision on the spot to fulfil basic civic amenities.

Latha Sundaram, Managing Trustee of Aram Foundation said, “After the inspection drive yesterday, proposals on decisions such as where all speed breakers, sign boards and zebra crossings have to be made will be forwarded to the Transport Department.”

Further she said, “The students were really happy to interact with the Corporation Commissioner. This overall concept has not only made students more confident but has made them responsible citizens as well.”