FLASH NEWS 5 dead including Russians in Istanbul helicopter crash: report Sensex advances 17.10 points to close at 28,946.23; Nifty up 7.55 points to 8,934.55 Explosion near medical college in Kanpur, 2 injured After suffering a bout of fits inside the Theerthakund, a 21-year-old boy died at the Isha Yoga Centre India vs Australia: Pacer Mitch Starc to miss last two Tests against India with foot fracture SC refuses 2 order investigation against media on basis of media management contract between Christan Michel & AgustaWestland Hyderabad: 15-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped, raped by a head constable, case registered Arrest warrant against sitting Calcutta HC judge CS Karnan issued for failing to appear before SC in a contempt of court hearing WikiLeaks to release software code of CIA hacking tools to tech firms: Julian Assange South Korea’s apex court removes President Park Geun-Hye over corruption

Coimbatore


Engineering student drowns in a pool at Isha Centre

Covai Post Network
March 10, 2017

A 20-year-old engineering student met with watery grave in a pool at Isha Yoga Centre here today.

According to police, Ramesh, student of a private engineering college in Vellore, was part of 40 students who were on a tour to Udhagamandalam.

The students reached the Centre this morning and went to have a dip in the famous Suryakundam Theertham (pool) there. Suddenly Ramesh was found drowning in the pool and other students rushed him to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Police registered a case and the body was sent for postmortem in the Government Hospital here.

When contacted, Isha sources said that normally those with heart ailments and fits were not allowed to enter the pool. Ramesh has suffered sudden fits and drowned, resulting in his death, police added.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS