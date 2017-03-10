Engineering student drowns in a pool at Isha Centre

A 20-year-old engineering student met with watery grave in a pool at Isha Yoga Centre here today.

According to police, Ramesh, student of a private engineering college in Vellore, was part of 40 students who were on a tour to Udhagamandalam.

The students reached the Centre this morning and went to have a dip in the famous Suryakundam Theertham (pool) there. Suddenly Ramesh was found drowning in the pool and other students rushed him to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Police registered a case and the body was sent for postmortem in the Government Hospital here.

When contacted, Isha sources said that normally those with heart ailments and fits were not allowed to enter the pool. Ramesh has suffered sudden fits and drowned, resulting in his death, police added.