Engineering student hangs himself

A third year engineering student committed suicide by hanging himself in his house.

Ashwin Balaji, a native of Tiruchi, was staying at his grandfather’s house at Avarampalayam here. As Ashwin did not open the room door for a long time, his grandfather grew suspicious and saw through the window only to see his grandson hanging from the ceiling fan.

Police rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy. A suicide note has been recovered.