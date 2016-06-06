Engineering student hangs himself

A third year engineering student committed suicide by hanging himself in his house.
Ashwin Balaji, a native of Tiruchi, was staying at his grandfather’s house at Avarampalayam here. As Ashwin did not open the room door for a long time, his grandfather grew suspicious and saw through the window only to see his grandson hanging from the ceiling fan.
Police rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy. A suicide note has been recovered.
This morning when I switched on the TV on hearing a fire broke out in Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, this news of Union Human Resources Development Minister….Read More
Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….Read More
In a fast paced world as ours, one hardly has any time for personal needs, leave alone time for another person. Owing to this very lifestyle, we are naturally more susceptible to health issues than….Read More