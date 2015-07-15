FLASH NEWS I’m In Charge, Jayalalithaa Told UK Doctor From Hospital Bed Supreme Court attaches Sahara’s Aamby valley project in Lonavala, report Initially diagnosed with sepsis, infection in chest, urine. Later discovered there was bacteria in her blood: Dr Richard Beale on Jayalalithaa’s health Jayalalithaa was conscious when she signed election papers:Dr Richard Beale on ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s health Not normal practice to photograph critically ill patient unless he/she wants it, invasion of privacy: Dr Richard Beale Jayalalithaa died of severe infection that damaged organs, say doctors Bacterial infection in blood was underlying problem. Infection spread to organs, led to shortness of breath: Dr Richard Beale We want to dispel rumours on Jayalalithaa’s condition, treatment: Dr Balaji, coordinator for ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at Apollo Hospital BCCI Media manager Nishant Arora resigns, Committee of Administrators closes offices of BCCI President and Secretary Governor accepts resignation letter of TN CM O Panneerselvam

Coimbatore


Enjoy Ilaiyaraja’s Hits on DTS Format

- By S Kaththasami
July 15, 2015

Coimbatore-based sound engineer Anthony Muthusamy is involved in retrieving the unforgettable songs of Isaignani Ilaiyaraja in their original DTS formats and presenting them to a generation that has only heard compressed, flat music. He promises that it will provide the highest quality of listening pleasure to the die-hard fans of the Maestro.

Anthony Muthusamy, also known as Ilaiyaraja Muthusamy, had worked with Ilaiyaraja and various international companies before settling down in Coimbatore, post retirement. Speaking about his attempt, he said, Ilayaraja was the only Tamil composer to use the stereo recording of songs. The songs were recorded live in the studio through six channel DTS music. Listening to the songs in that format is magical. But, the songs were compressed in MP3 format for the digital medium. This reduces the six-way channel to just two, and the song completely loses its originality.

The compressed format of songs became prevalent in the past two decades and we have forgotten the original DTS format. In order to revive the original quality and make it possible to reproduce it in the modern audio format, I have separated and enhanced the six channels of recordings. Now, the fans of Ilaiyaraja, who yearn for the DTS sound quality, and the younger generation, who has never heard it at all, can listen the songs in their original DTS audio format.

Anthony has a collection of almost all the 5500 songs of Ilaiyaraja. So far he has released 32 CDs, each with 16 songs in redefined DTS format. He said, In its compressed form, the songs have file sizes of 5 to 10 MB. A redefined song can be about 50 MB in size. The CD can hold only about 16 songs. They are available in Hi-fi Stereo, and DTS 5.1 formats. The former can be played in any player and the latter can be played only on DTS-enabled players.

Following copyright issues with Ilaiyaraja over the CDs, Anthony’s Honey Bee Music Studio entered into an agreement with him for selling the CDs on royalty-sharing basis. He was convinced after listening to the redefined songs. We are getting ready to release more songs in the coming days.

He also said, About 65,000 CDs have been sold so far, all over the world. I’m getting positive response from the listeners. The songs will soon available in pen drives and memory cards. We are planning to open exclusive downloading centres across the state, where people can download the songs at minimum cost.

Anthony also has plans to establish a museum of Ilaiyaraja’s songs. The money raised from selling the CDs will be used to build this museum, he said

