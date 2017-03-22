ENT specialist stabbed to death

Orathanadu: An ENT specialist was stabbed to death by two unidentified persons in Orathanadu on Tuesday night.

Dr. Rajappan, 69, was at his house in Kallukadai Lane near Orathanadu police station, when the duo barged into the house around 11 p.m. and stabbed him indiscriminately in his chest and mouth, killing him on the spot. Hearing his screams, his neighbours rushed there but the assailants escaped.

The doctor, who retired from Government service 11 years ago, was running a private clinic near the Orathanadu bus stand. He was staying alone in his house. His wife, Manikekalai, and three children – Ambika, Deepika and Gokul – reside in Chennai.

Superintendent of Police J. Mahesh and DSP Sengamalakannan rushed to the spot.

Police suspect family feud could be the reason behind the murder and feel the assailants could be hired killers.

Orathanadu police have registered a case and are investigating.