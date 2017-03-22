FLASH NEWS UP CM Adityanath allocates portfolios: Keshav P Maurya gets PWD;Dinesh Sharma gets Legislative Affairs; Rita Bahuguna gets Secondary Education DIG suspends 13 constables deployed at Noida’s Sector-20 Police Station after complaints that they took bribes, reports Sensex tanks 317.77 points to close at 29,167.68; Nifty falls 91.05 points to 9,030.45 Yogi Adityanath also orders blanket ban on smuggling of cows Separatist leader Nayeem Khan arrested at Srinagar airport ahead of his visit to Pak High Commission, in Delhi tomorrow to celebrate Pak Day Magistrate court denies bail to Krishnadas, Chairman of Nehru group of Institutions in Kerala. He was arrested on a student’s complaint Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath starts a poll on cow slaughter law on his website A new North Korean missile test fails, the South and US say, amid rising regional tensions reports GST will transform complex indirect tax system to simple system; GST will make evasion difficult: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna to join BJP tomorrow; he had resigned from Congress party in January

Coimbatore


ENT specialist stabbed to death

Covai Post Network
March 22, 2017

Orathanadu: An ENT specialist was stabbed to death by two unidentified persons in Orathanadu on Tuesday night.

Dr. Rajappan, 69, was at his house in Kallukadai Lane near Orathanadu police station, when the duo barged into the house around 11 p.m. and stabbed him indiscriminately in his chest and mouth, killing him on the spot. Hearing his screams, his neighbours rushed there but the assailants escaped.

The doctor, who retired from Government service 11 years ago, was running a private clinic near the Orathanadu bus stand. He was staying alone in his house. His wife, Manikekalai, and three children – Ambika, Deepika and Gokul – reside in Chennai.

Superintendent of Police J. Mahesh and DSP Sengamalakannan rushed to the spot.

Police suspect family feud could be the reason behind the murder and feel the assailants could be hired killers.
Orathanadu police have registered a case and are investigating.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS