Estate guard taken to site for quizzing

Ooty: The guard who survived the attack at former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s Kodanadu Estate was taken to the site as part of inquiry by the police team.

While one of the guards, Om Bahadur, was found dead and tied to a tree, the other, Kishan Bahadur, was found with hand and leg injuries in the wee hours of Monday at the 10th gate of the bungalow.

A door of the bungalow was broken open and one or two suitcases found open.

This has led to suspicion that the motive of a 10-member gang, some of who had their faced covered, was to steal some valuables and documents.

Even as police are trying to nab the culprits through the video footage of CCTV camera on the route, Kishan, who was in Kothagiri hospital, was brought to the site today by the investigation team led by SP Murali Ramba.

A former driver in the estate and two others were taken for interrogation, police said. The body was found hanging after the legs and hands were tied in a peculiar manner, police said, adding that they were confident of nabbing the culprits.