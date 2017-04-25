FLASH NEWS Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma fined for code of conduct breach during IPL clash against Rising Pune Supergiant Bail plea of Lt Colonel Shrikant Purohit, another accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, dismissed by Bombay High Court DMK leads shutdown in TamilNadu seeking drought relief package; Stalin arrested DMK leaders MK Stalin and T.R. Baalu detained in Thiruvarur during protests in support of drought-hit farmers India goalkeeper and Arjuna awardee Subrata Paul fails dope test Waiving of farmers’ loans nationwide could increase deficit by 2% of GDP: CEA Arvind Subramanian Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) suspends President Lalit Kumar Modi, along with 3 other top officials Sensex bounces 290.54 points to close at 29,655.84; Nifty reclaims 9,200-mark, climbs 98.55 points to 9,217.95. PDP leader Abdul Ghani Dar, attacked by suspected terrorists in Pulwama, succumbs to bullet injuries Chhota Rajan and three others found guilty in a fake passport case by a Delhi’s Patiala House Court

Coimbatore


Estate guard taken to site for quizzing

Covai Post Network
April 25, 2017

Ooty: The guard who survived the attack at former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s Kodanadu Estate was taken to the site as part of inquiry by the police team.

While one of the guards, Om Bahadur, was found dead and tied to a tree, the other, Kishan Bahadur, was found with hand and leg injuries in the wee hours of Monday at the 10th gate of the bungalow.

A door of the bungalow was broken open and one or two suitcases found open.

This has led to suspicion that the motive of a 10-member gang, some of who had their faced covered, was to steal some valuables and documents.

Even as police are trying to nab the culprits through the video footage of CCTV camera on the route, Kishan, who was in Kothagiri hospital, was brought to the site today by the investigation team led by SP Murali Ramba.

A former driver in the estate and two others were taken for interrogation, police said. The body was found hanging after the legs and hands were tied in a peculiar manner, police said, adding that they were confident of nabbing the culprits.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS