Eucalyptus – the debate goes on

Udhagamandalam: In the news,off and on,due to the controversy surrounding them,the ubiquitous eucalyptus trees of the Nilgiris are back in focus.

With Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Dindigul C.Sreenivasan observing here recently that eucalyptus plantations should be replaced with shola trees as they were ecologically hazardous,those depending on them for their livelihood have become apprehensive about their future.

Speaking on their behalf, P.Padmanabhan, a social activist of Finger Post said that the minister’s announcement had become a serious source of concern among all those engaged in the eucalyptus oil industry.

Pointing out that many benefited either directly or indirectly from the leaves of the eucalyptus trees, he said that thanks to the medicinal properties of eucalyptus trees people were able to breathe healthy air. He claimed that the trees also helped prevent landslides.Lamenting that instead of removing harmful weeds like lantana and parthenium,the forest department was concentrating on wiping out eucalyptus plantations which were beneficial to the people,he said that if it goes ahead with its proposal serious damage would be done to the ecology of the district.He further claimed that eucalyptus trees do not deplete underground water sources.

People in the hospitality and travel sectors pointed out that eucalyptus oil was a popular ‘carry home’ item among tourists.They recalled that at a conference on “Intellectual Property Rights” held here a few years ago it was noted that eucalyptus oil was among the Nilgiri related products which had the potential to be protected and promoted with a Geographical Indication status.

Meanwhile scientists and environmentalists asserted that eucalyptus trees were ecological predators.

Sources in the Central Soil and Water Conservation Research and Training Institute (CSWCRTI), said that though the trees were good from the revenue point of view they were harmful to the ecology.

Pointing out that The Nilgiris was a major source of water and electricity,they said that a study conducted over 26 years in the Glenmorgan area near here had revealed that the eucalyptus trees and wattle affected the hydrological flow.

Forest sources said that in accordance with a decision of the government the area under eucalyptus had not been expanded for the past several years. There were now about 5500 hectares under eucalyptus plantations in the district.