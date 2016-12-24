Event management symposium for an expanding business

Marigold Wedding and Event Industry Symposium, a gathering of leading event management companies was held in Vivanta Taj, on Race Course Road, today.

The event was organised by Flora Wedding Planners in association with Event and Entrepreneur Managemant Association (EEMA), the apex industry body.

Rakhi Kankaria, Vice President of EEMA, said, “This is first time that EEMA is organising a symposium in Coimbatore; and providing a platform for upcoming event management companies in the south zone to get connected with similar businesses across the country, share experiences and be a part of EEMA.”

Sabbas Joseph, founder and executive director of top event management company Wizcraft and president of EEMA, took participants through Wizcraft’s journey into a world renowned name in event management and EEMA’s genesis. “EEMA is a platform where all event management companies are friends and not competitors; that is the uniqueness of this association. The aim is to give clients the best deal.”

He pointed out how the business was expanding with the public and the private sector reaching out to people through events.