Everyday is ours…

The beautiful springs,
Afresh from origin,
Sweet and placid,
Tender and flexible,
Starting their journey
As small brooks,
Picking speed as rivers,
Beaten by pebbles and stones,
Traverse in curves,
Adopting their ways-
Through the hard rocks,
Paving their paths,
From the steep falls;
Slowed down by dams,
Still continuing their
Duty to serve!
With their final destination-
Ending their lives, but
Still contributing to
THE SALINITY OF THE SEAS AND OCEANS,
With their tears!
For which even
GOD has not yet found,
The Reverse Osmosis System!
Let the Seas and Oceans
Get purified;
Before they
Hit back the world,
With more Tsunamis…
Respect ‘WOMEN’! ! !