Everyday is ours…

The beautiful springs,

Afresh from origin,

Sweet and placid,

Tender and flexible,

Starting their journey

As small brooks,

Picking speed as rivers,

Beaten by pebbles and stones,

Traverse in curves,

Adopting their ways-

Through the hard rocks,

Paving their paths,

From the steep falls;

Slowed down by dams,

Still continuing their

Duty to serve!

With their final destination-

Ending their lives, but

Still contributing to

THE SALINITY OF THE SEAS AND OCEANS,

With their tears!

For which even

GOD has not yet found,

The Reverse Osmosis System!

Let the Seas and Oceans

Get purified;

Before they

Hit back the world,

With more Tsunamis…

Respect ‘WOMEN’! ! !