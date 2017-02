An unidentified person entered the house of former DMK Councillor’s mother’s house and snatched her five-sovereign chain before escaping on Tuesday morning.

Ambujam, 85, mother of former Councillor Kamala Ravi, residing at Municipal Colony, Thanjavur, was sleeping when the incident happened.

On hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to her help. However, the culprit managed to flee. Based on her complaint, Thanjavur Medical College police registered a case.