Ex-employee of a finance firm accused of cheating the company

A former employee of a private finance company has been accused of pledging fake gold and taking a loan of Rs.3,65,500.
According to police, Rubini, a former employee of the Kosamattam Finance in Oppanakaran Street here, took a loan of Rs. 3,65,000 by pledging some ornaments. On examining, the authorities found that the ornaments pledged by Rubini were not gold. It was also found that Rubini had affixed a fake signature on the papers.
Following a complaint from the manager of the finance firm, Vinubarath, police registered a case under Section 408 and 420 of IPC.
Rubini is yet to be apprehended.
