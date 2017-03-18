FLASH NEWS Man shot dead at Paris Orly airport after taking soldier’s gun: official 29L debit cards subjected to malware attack in 2016: Govt AIIMS emergency closed for 1st time as nurses go on strike India’s first full flight simulator to be set up in Delhi Chandigarh names highways as district roads over liquor ban We should forget about 2020 Olympic Games: Abhinav Bindra Rajnath Singh thanks Akshay for ₹1 crore donation to martyrs India signs deal with Russia for Sukhoi-30 jets’ maintenance Should not be intolerance in educational institutes: President Pranab Mukherjee Sniffer dog shot dead by police at New Zealand airport

Coimbatore


Faction with majority workers’ support will get symbol: TNCC chief

Covai Post Network
March 18, 2017

There is a lot of difference between the AIADMK of the past and the AIADMK now, TNCC President, Su. Thirunavukkarasar said here today.

Replying to a specific question on the battle for the ‘two leaves’ symbol between the two factions of the AIADMK, the Congress leader told reporters at the city airport that the faction that has more support of workers would get it.

On the by-elections to the R.K. Nagar constituency, he said the DMK’s prospects were very bright.

Thirunavukkarasar, who was in the same plane with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, said he congratulated him for taking over as the Chief Minister.

