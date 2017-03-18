Faction with majority workers’ support will get symbol: TNCC chief

There is a lot of difference between the AIADMK of the past and the AIADMK now, TNCC President, Su. Thirunavukkarasar said here today.

Replying to a specific question on the battle for the ‘two leaves’ symbol between the two factions of the AIADMK, the Congress leader told reporters at the city airport that the faction that has more support of workers would get it.

On the by-elections to the R.K. Nagar constituency, he said the DMK’s prospects were very bright.

Thirunavukkarasar, who was in the same plane with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, said he congratulated him for taking over as the Chief Minister.