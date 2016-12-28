Family donates brain dead man’s organs

A 35-year old man, declared brain dead, has given new lease of life to five persons, after the family donated his organs.

T Vijayakumar of Thoppampatti village on the outskirts, was returning home when his two-wheeler was hit by a truck near Thudiyalur. He suffered severe head injuries in the accident on December 26.

After getting first aid in a nearby hospital, he was referred to the Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) for further treatment. As he did not respond well to the treatment, he was declared brain dead the next day and the family members, including wife, volunteered to donate his organs for the benefit of needy persons, a hospital release said.

A team of doctors from KMCH and Coimbatore Government Hospital, after completing statutory requirements, harvested his liver, both kidneys and eyes this morning.

The liver and kidneys were transplanted at KMCH, while the eyes were sent to a private hospital here.