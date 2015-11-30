Farm owner, elephant electrocuted

A 74-year old man and an elephant were found dead, after they came into contact with a solar fence, erected around a banana farm in Lingapuram in the district, today.

The bodies of Ramaiah, farm owner, and the elephant, created panic in the area near Mettupalayam, some 50 km from here. Reports suggested that the fence was electrified by Ramaiah by a switch operated by a rope only when the elephant was nearing the farm. The rope was wet due to rains, police said.

As the wet rope came into contact with the fence, Ramaiah was electrocuted, they said.

The elephant, which attempted to enter the farm, also became a victim. Police along with senior officials of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and Forest Department are investigating the matter.