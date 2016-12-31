Farmer cheated out of Rs 35,000 by impostor bank manager

Police are on the lookout for an impersonator who withdrew Rs 35,000 from the bank account of a 50-year-old farmer, K Subbiah of Alangudi, near Trichy after deceiving the latter into providing his bank account details, including his PIN.

Police said that the impersonator called up the farmer posing as a bank manager and demanded to know his bank account details on the pretext of issuing a new ATM card. The farmer provided his account details, including his 16 digit account number and the PIN, which was used by the imposter to withdraw Rs 35,000 in five withdrawals.

The farmer, who had failed to check the SMS of withdrawal details sent by the local Punjab National branch, only found out he had been duped when the impersonator called him again, this time with a request to part with the account details of his relatives.

The fraud came to light, when Subbiah’s relatives received SMSes on withdrawals and informed Subbiah about the theft. Subbaiah had filed a police complaint with the Alangudi police.