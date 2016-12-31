FLASH NEWS Corruption and Black Money defeat even the good hearted people: PM Modi Banking will return to normalcy in the New Year: PM Modi I will run the party as disciplined as Jayalalithaa: Sasikala Jaya’s demise is unbearable for me: Sasikala AIADMK will follow Jayalalithaa’s path in making Tamil Nadu prosperous: Sasikala Former Home Secretary Anil Baijal takes oath as Delhi Lieutenant Governor WB BJP does not support Gorkhaland: Dilip Ghosh PM compromised national security by promoting Paytm: Mamata ATM withdrawal limit raised to Rs. 4,500 daily starting Jan 1 Sasikala Natarajan to take over as AIADMK General Secretary

Farmer cheated out of Rs 35,000 by impostor bank manager

Covai Post Network
December 31, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Police are on the lookout for an impersonator who withdrew Rs 35,000 from the bank account of a 50-year-old farmer, K Subbiah of Alangudi, near Trichy after deceiving the latter into providing his bank account details, including his PIN.

Police said that the impersonator called up the farmer posing as a bank manager and demanded to know his bank account details on the pretext of issuing a new ATM card. The farmer provided his account details, including his 16 digit account number and the PIN, which was used by the imposter to withdraw Rs 35,000 in five withdrawals.

The farmer, who had failed to check the SMS of withdrawal details sent by the local Punjab National branch, only found out he had been duped when the impersonator called him again, this time with a request to part with the account details of his relatives.

The fraud came to light, when Subbiah’s relatives received SMSes on withdrawals and informed Subbiah about the theft. Subbaiah had filed a police complaint with the Alangudi police.

