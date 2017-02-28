Farmer gets life term for murdering wife

The Mahila Fast Track Court here sentenced a farmer to life imprisonment for murdering his wife and then burning her body near Kumbakonam in 2010.

According to prosecution, Shanmugam, 37, a farmer of Mariamman Koil Street, Kanjanur village near Kumbakonam harassed her wife Manimekalai (26) demanding one lakh rupee more as dowry in addition to a motorcycle and jewels which was given as gift during their wedding.

Shanmugam’s mother Jayalakshmi (50), sisters Visalakshi (45) and Boopathy (39) supported him.

On December 11 in 2010, a quarrel broke out between the couple. Shanmugam strangled her neck and banged her head against the wall. Manimekalai who sustained head injury died on the spot. Then, Shanmugam took her body to his backyard where he poured petrol on her body and set fire to it.

Based on a complaint lodged by her father Balasubramanian, Thirupanandal police registered a case and arrested Shanmugam, his mother and two sisters.

Trial of the case was conducted at the Mahila Fast Track Court in Thanjavur. The Judge who heard the case found Shanmugam guilty of the charges. The judge, pronouncing his verdict in the case on Monday, ordered Shanmugam to undergo life imprisonment, besides slapping a fine of Rs 1,000. The judge, however, acquitted the other three accused.