Farmers’ agitation: ‘Centre, TN made nation bow its head in shame’

The Federation of Tamil Nadu Agriculturists Association (FTAA) today blamed the Centre and the Tamil Nadu Government for creating a situation, where the agitating farmers were forced to strip seeking implementation of their just demands of adequate compensation and waiver of loans.

The incident has made the nation to bow its head in shame, as the both the governments showed scant respect to the farmers, the backbone of a country’s economy and food safety, FTAA secretary, S Nallasamy said.

Even Prime Minister, Narendra Modi failed to meet the farmers to solve the burning issue, even after 28 days’ agitation like tonsuring the heads, shaving one side moustache and eating rats, reaching its pinnacle today in the stripping and subsequent arrests just in front of Prime Minister’s office, he said in a statement here.

Both the governments should own the responsibility for the pathetic situation of the farmers, leading to strip in the Delhi, Nallasamy said.