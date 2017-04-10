FLASH NEWS Delhi: Tamil Nadu farmers protest nude outside South Block, demanding drought relief fund Egypt declares 3-month emergency after church bombings Trump considering sanctions against Russia, Iran over Syria Dead bat found in packaged salad sold at US Walmart IndiGo aircraft grounded after suffering bird hit mid-air Assam proposes denying govt jobs for those with over 2 kids 125-foot Ambedkar statue to be built in Andhra capital Pakistan arrests 18 Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast Haryana: Minor alleges rape by mother’s 3 lovers for a year Europe’s top rabbi calls for solidarity with Muslims

Coimbatore


Farmers’ agitation: ‘Centre, TN made nation bow its head in shame’

Covai Post Network
April 10, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The Federation of Tamil Nadu Agriculturists Association (FTAA) today blamed the Centre and the Tamil Nadu Government for creating a situation, where the agitating farmers were forced to strip seeking implementation of their just demands of adequate compensation and waiver of loans.

The incident has made the nation to bow its head in shame, as the both the governments showed scant respect to the farmers, the backbone of a country’s economy and food safety, FTAA secretary, S Nallasamy said.

Even Prime Minister, Narendra Modi failed to meet the farmers to solve the burning issue, even after 28 days’ agitation like tonsuring the heads, shaving one side moustache and eating rats, reaching its pinnacle today in the stripping and subsequent arrests just in front of Prime Minister’s office, he said in a statement here.

Both the governments should own the responsibility for the pathetic situation of the farmers, leading to strip in the Delhi, Nallasamy said.

