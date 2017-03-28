FLASH NEWS Sensex rebounds 172.37 points to end at 29,409.52; Nifty recovers 55.60 points to close at 9,100.80 Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister meets drought-hit TN farmers protesting at Jantar Mantar Roger Federer beats Del Potro in straight sets to advance at Miami Open SC reserves verdict on a batch of pleas seeking appointment of Lokpal IND vs AUS – Ravindra Jadeja named Man Of The Match and Man Of The Series IndvAus 4th Test: India beat Australia by 8 wickets in Dharamsala to win series 2-1 and reclaim Border-Gavaskar Trophy Internet users in India to reach 730 million by 2020: Govt 5 people arrested in connection with the assault on Nigerian nationals in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida Legendary South African anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada passes away

Coimbatore


Farmers embark on indefinite siege demanding constitution of Cauvery Management Board

Covai Post Network
March 28, 2017

Thanjavur: A group of farmers, representing various organizations, embarked on an agitation of indefinite siege of collectorate here from today pressing various demands including the immediate constitution of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) as per the final orders of Cauvery tribunal.

Led by P Maniyarasan, Coordinator, Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee (CRRC), a section of farmers, clad in green leaves and symbolically eating ‘pebbles’, took part in the agitation. T Vellaiyan, President, Federation of Tamil Nadu Traders Associations formally inaugurated the agitation. Among others, Kudandhai Arasan, Founder, President of Tamil Viduthalai Puligal Katchi, T Manimozhiyan, District Secretary, Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam participated.

Maniyarasan urged the government to declare delta regions as protected agriculture zone.

Their other demands included waiver of all crop loans without any discrimination, sanction of higher quantum as drought compensation from the National Disaster Response Fund and linking of rivers.

Distribution of Rs 15 lakh to the family of farmers who either died of cardiac arrest or committed suicide following the failure of their crops due to severe drought

