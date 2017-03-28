Farmers embark on indefinite siege demanding constitution of Cauvery Management Board

Thanjavur: A group of farmers, representing various organizations, embarked on an agitation of indefinite siege of collectorate here from today pressing various demands including the immediate constitution of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) as per the final orders of Cauvery tribunal.

Led by P Maniyarasan, Coordinator, Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee (CRRC), a section of farmers, clad in green leaves and symbolically eating ‘pebbles’, took part in the agitation. T Vellaiyan, President, Federation of Tamil Nadu Traders Associations formally inaugurated the agitation. Among others, Kudandhai Arasan, Founder, President of Tamil Viduthalai Puligal Katchi, T Manimozhiyan, District Secretary, Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam participated.

Maniyarasan urged the government to declare delta regions as protected agriculture zone.

Their other demands included waiver of all crop loans without any discrimination, sanction of higher quantum as drought compensation from the National Disaster Response Fund and linking of rivers.

Distribution of Rs 15 lakh to the family of farmers who either died of cardiac arrest or committed suicide following the failure of their crops due to severe drought